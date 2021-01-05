Joy Behar Openly Mocks Meghan McCain: ‘I Did Not Miss You’

It took no time at all for Meghan McCain to start warring with Joy Behar when she returned from maternity leave this week. But things really got ugly on Tuesday when McCain tried to joke around about how much her co-host “missed” her and Behar wasn’t having any of it.

During a discussion about the future of the GOP after Trump leaves office, Behar said that on the one hand there is the Republican Party and on the other are the “seditionists” who are backing the president’s attempts to overturn his election loss. She compared that to the Democrats, who are having the usual fight between progressives and moderates. “The Republican Party is in much more trouble right now because you have, really, traitors,” she declared.

“Are you kidding me?!” McCain interrupted, pointing to overblown conflicts between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Excuse me, am I done? I’m not done!” Behar shot back as McCain accused her of pushing a “completely inaccurate” narrative. When Behar continued to complain that she was speaking, McCain tried to defuse the tension by saying, “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not. I did not miss you,” Behar said with a straight face. “Zero.”

At first McCain seemed to think she was joking, but when she realized that comment was dead serious, she replied, “You know, that’s so nasty. I was teasing because you said something rude.” As moderator Whoopi Goldberg tried her best to shut it down, McCain added once more, “That’s so rude!”

The segment only devolved into chaos from there until Goldberg was forced to end it by telling viewers: “We, believe it or not, will be right back.”