Juan Williams Is Suddenly Out at Fox News’ ‘The Five’

Juan Williams, longtime liberal co-host of Fox News’ late-afternoon panel show The Five, announced on air on Wednesday that he was leaving the program.

“This is my last day hosting The Five,” Williams said at the end of Wednesday’s broadcast.

“COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” he added. “As the show goes back to the New York studio, I’ll be staying in DC. I’ll be working for Fox out of Washington. My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

Williams, who has been with the show since 2011 and a regular co-host for seven years, was diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago, forcing the program to go back to filming remotely. The hosts had returned to the studio briefly in the fall of 2020.