Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

A federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.

On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called TABS, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.

Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial motion for Sept. 2, according to Meghann Cuniff, a local reporter live-tweeting Avenatti’s second of four criminal trials.

Outside the courthouse, Avenatti told a gaggle of reporters: “Today is a great day for the rule of law in the United States of America.”

