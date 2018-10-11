Judge Dismisses Charge Against Weinstein for Allegedly Assaulting Lucia Evans

Harvey Weinstein won a victory in his sexual-assault case a month before his trial is scheduled to begin.

On Thursday morning, a judge dismissed one of six criminal counts brought against the disgraced movie mogul by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Weinstein was charged with one criminal sexual act in the first degree for allegedly forcing actress Lucia Evans to engage in oral sex in 2004. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, filed a motion accusing prosecutors of neglecting to tell a grand jury about exculpatory evidence.

In court, Brafman argued that Evans described the sex act as consensual in correspondence he referred to as the “September 12th letter.” Brafman claimed Evans subsequently perjured herself when she told the grand jury the sex act was not consensual. Prosecutors did not oppose Brafman’s motion to dismiss the charge.

“This is not about suggesting that a woman who comes forward should not be believed,” Brafman said in a press conference following the hearing. “This is about witness who came forward and committed perjury before a grand jury.”

Brafman told the court that he planned to file additional motions to have the remaining five charges dismissed.

Evans’s lawyer insisted her client’s claim against Weinstein was strong, writing in a statement before the hearing that she “knew of no evidence refuting our client’s report that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her.”

The ruling came a year and a day after Evans went public with her account of being assaulted by Weinstein in The New Yorker. Evans was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she went to see Weinstein at the offices of the film distribution company he co-founded, Miramax. There, she alleges, Weinstein “forced me to perform oral sex on him,” she told The New Yorker.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’” Evans said. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough.”

Weinstein was charged with six counts for alleged crimes against Evans and two other women, including rape in the first degree, rape in the third degree, and criminal sexual act. Weinstein pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and denies all allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in late May and was released on $1 million bail.

Weinstein faces decades behind bars if convicted, with the first-degree rape charge carrying a maximum of 25 years in prison.