Judge Dismisses Kari Lake’s Last Sad Election Loss Challenge
MOVE ON
Republican Kari Lake has officially exhausted all of her options after a judge on Monday dismissed her last remaining legal claim surrounding her loss in last year’s Arizona gubernatorial elections. The move by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson affirms Democrat Katie Hobbs as governor, with Judge Thompson saying Lake had failed to convince the court that there was a “preponderance of evidence of misconduct” and that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots, which is a requirement by law. The ruling came after Judge Thompson allowed Lake three days to prove election officials failed to perform the signature verifications. Lake has been one of the most high-profile of last year’s GOP contenders echoing Trump claims of election lies, but Judge Thompson said in his six-page brief that “the Court DOES NOT find either clear and convincing evidence or a preponderance of evidence that such misconduct did in fact affect the result of the 2022 General Election by a competent mathematical basis.”