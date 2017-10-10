Judge Judy on Harvey Weinstein: ‘Payback is Nasty’

On Wednesday, TMZ asked Judge Judy outside a restaurant in West Hollywood about the many reports of Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing and assaulting women in Hollywood.

“If a half of what has been reported is accurate, then, I think, you can’t ask for support from people you’ve worked with over the years— just out of loyalty,” the retired Manhattan judge said. “I think you have to be able to say, ‘You know what? Somebody who has talent is not entitled to be a misogynist, is not entitled to cause emotional or physical pain.’”

She continued, “If you’ve been given a pass for a long time, then there is payback. And sometimes payback is nasty.”

Judge Judy is among many stars in Hollywood to address the Weinstein reports, including Judi Dench, Jennifer Lawrence, and George Clooney.