Judge Tosses Conviction of Woman Who Laughed at Sessions Hearing

A Washington, D.C. judge on Friday tossed out the conviction of a woman who laughed during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate confirmation hearing. Code Pink activist Desiree Fairooz was convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct for her demonstration inside the Capitol during Sessions’ public hearing. She allegedly laughed when Sessions said “clear and well-documented” record of “treating all Americans equally under the law,” leading to her removal from the chambers. D.C. Chief Judge Robert E. Morin said her laughter “would not be sufficient” to make a case against her and tossed the conviction entirely.