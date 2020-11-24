Rudy Giuliani’s literal meltdown is the gift that keeps on giving.

In an Instagram announcement that very well may have been inspired by a recent Daily Beast article, Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared with black paint dripping down her face to share the news that Veep’s cast will be reuniting online for a live table read of the unusually prescient 2016 episode “Mother.”

“Over the last few weeks, many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show Veep,” Louis-Dreyfus says in the video as footage plays of dueling “Stop the Count” and “Count the Votes” rallies from the show’s fifth season play on screen.

“And not just a singular example, but a pattern that repeats itself over and over,” she continues. “Literally thousands or hundreds of thousands of cases. To any experienced investigator or prosecutor this would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place, specifically focused on Veep.”

From there, Louis-Dreyfus mocks Giuliani’s My Cousin Vinny riff by asking off-screen to no one, “Have you watched Veep? It’s one of my favorites. With the nice lady?”

As she proceeds to wipe her face with a handkerchief, the Emmy-winning actress reveals the point of all this. On Sunday, December 6th at 8 p.m. ET, the entire Veep cast plus some special guests will reunite in the event to benefit America Votes. A donation of any amount to help turn out voters for the two Georgia Senate runoffs at ShowUpforGeorgia.com gets you access to the show.

“Be forewarned, we shall release the Kraken,” Louis-Dreyfus concludes with a smile.