Julian Assange Sentenced to 50 Weeks in British Prison

LONDON—Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison after being found guilty of bail-skipping charges in Britain.

The Wikileaks founder was arrested and dragged out of London's Ecuadorian embassy by British police in April. For the seven years he was holed up in the building, he had an outstanding warrant for jumping bail in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faced rape charges.

Assange apologized in court for breaching his bail—but it wasn't enough for the judge to be lenient on him. Fifty weeks was just below the maximum possible sentence of 12 months in prison, and the judge told Assange that his case was “exceptional in its seriousness.”

In a letter read to the court, Assange said he had found himself “struggling with difficult circumstances” and complained that he was suffering from depression and toothache. He apologized to anyone who “consider I've disrespected them,” and added: “I did what I thought at the time was the best or perhaps the only thing that I could have done.”

British police also arrested Assange last month on behalf of U.S. authorities which have charged him with illegally helping Chelsea Manning to crack a computer password to steal thousands of classified documents.

He will face a hearing on those extradition charges Thursday. He faces up to five years in a U.S. prison if extradited and convicted.