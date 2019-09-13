Former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro questioned former vice president Joe Biden’s memory during a testy exchange at Thursday evening’s Democratic presidential debate.

Castro and Biden were sparring over their respective health care plans when the former said his would automatically enroll uninsured people in a Medicare-type program while Biden’s would require people to opt in.

“They do not have to buy in,” Biden insisted.

“You just said that two minutes ago. You just two minutes ago they would have to buy in,” Castro shot back. “Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?”

Biden did not actually say people would have to opt in to his plan, as Castro claimed. In fact, he said the opposite.

“Anyone who can’t afford it gets automatically enrolled in the Medicare-type option we have,” Biden said minutes before their exchange.

What Castro may have been referring to is a separate comment Biden made, in which he said that anyone who loses his or her job can “automatically… buy into this.”

That line suggested that individuals would have to opt into a Medicare system. But what Biden was referencing was a situation in which someone’s private insurance coverage had come to an end, not that a universe of previously uninsured people would have to take a proactive step in order to enroll in Medicare-like coverage.

Castro’s comments are nevertheless likely to feed lines of attack from Biden’s critics, chiefly those in President Trump’s reelection campaign, that Biden’s age is showing in his occasional gaffes, factual misstatements, and apparent memory lapses.

Within minutes, Trump allies had pounced on the exchange.