Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Is Spared by Guv Hours Before Execution

A Black man who spent nearly 20 years on death row for a crime he’s maintained he never committed has been granted clemency by Oklahoma’s governor after high-profile supporters across the country rallied in his defense.

Just hours before he was set to be executed, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Thursday, reducing Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole after calls from anti-death penalty activists and celebrities to spare his life.

In a statement, Stitt said, “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

Jones’ attorney, Amanda Bass, celebrated the news but said they’d hoped Jones could have received the possibility of parole.

“Governor Stitt took an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man,” she said. “While we had hoped the Governor would adopt the Board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has prevented an irreparable mistake.”

Supporters in the state Capitol, who had been rallying for days, erupted into cheers and tears.

Jones was convicted in 2002 of murdering a man during an attempted carjacking, but has maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration.

Protests were underway the week leading up to Jones’ execution. The Oklahoma State Conference chapter of the NAACP advised supporters to wear all black to show solidarity with Jones.

In an email to NBC Oklahoma City, NAACP chapter president Anthony Douglas wrote, “We are wearing black not only for the injustice of the Julius Darius Jones [death sentence], but also to send a clear message that if Governor Stitt chooses to execute Julius Jones, he is executing all of us.”

Hundreds of students stormed out of Oklahoma City schools on Wednesday, according to the BBC, in hopes of convincing Stitt to intervene.