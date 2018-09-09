Jumpstart Your Project Management Career With This Bundle

Whether you want to jumpstart a career as a PM or are already working as one and looking to add certifications to your stack, the Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle is a perfect resource to grow your career. The nine different courses and 100+ hours of instruction include training for the foundational CAPM and PMP exams, which you need to begin to work as a PM, before diving into more specialized fields. Further study gives you the skills to assist your company during rapid software launches, as well as help your company reduce risk and establish a well-rounded IT service management practice. One course covers Prince2, for PMs who want to work abroad, and two cover Six Sigma, one of the most in-demand project management skills for technical service delivery. Start a lucrative career in project management today: usually, this Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle is $2,691 but you can get it now for $49.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.