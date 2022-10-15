‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco among troops after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday.

The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” the defense ministry said in a statement published by RIA Novosti.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” officials said.

The official version of events was almost immediately called into question by independent reporting that described a drastically different chain of events.

“Twenty two people died in front of me today. It was just crazy [people] mowing their own down on the shooting range. And it’s not clear, if someone just went nuts or if it was some kind of sabotage,” an unnamed witness told the Sota news outlet.

The source contradicted the defense ministry’s account, saying three men had actually taken part in the shooting. One of them reportedly fled as the two others were shot.

The witness described a “field of corpses” after the apparent attack, calling it “just a shit show.”

The Daily Beast could not immediately verify the witness account.

While defense officials have sought to portray the gunmen as outsiders–calling them “terrorists” who hailed from an unspecified former Soviet republic–several independent reports have described them as drafted troops who were also training at the military facility.

The training ground was said to be the same one where more than 100 drafted troops from Bryansk staged a mutiny of sorts in recent days, outright refusing to head to the frontline due to a lack of training.

Those killed were identified by Mash as volunteer fighters from the Bryansk region.