Justice Barrett Will Declare Open Season on Gun Control Laws

TAKE COVER

Phony fears about Democrats are already leading to a pre-election spike in gun sales. And now the Supreme Court is poised to strike down the insufficient gun laws we already have.

Eleanor Clift

opinion

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Is there a right to carry a weapon into the Michigan State House? Trump supporters think there is, and the president is recruiting an army of poll watchers, potentially armed, to stand guard over his interests on Election Day.

Expanding gun rights is not just a theoretical exercise, it’s happening. And with Amy Coney Barrett likely to soon sit on the Supreme Court, the welcome mat is out for gun rights activists to test the limits of what might be possible in a gun-friendly 6-3 Supreme Court.

Barrett sent a powerful signal in her dissent last year in Kanter v Barr in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, where she argued that non-violent felons should not lose their right to acquire arms, as currently required by law, though she is fine with felons losing their right to vote.