Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been admitted to the hospital with an infection, officials said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, went to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said.

She reportedly told a CBS correspondent that it was not COVID-related, though Thomas has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, according to previous reports.

The high court is set to hear oral arguments on Monday but McCabe indicated that Thomas would not take part remotely. Instead, he will participate in “consideration and discussion” via briefs, transcripts, and audio, she said.

The news of Thomas’ hospitalization comes just days after it emerged that Ginni Thomas, the justice’s wife of more than three decades, had attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.