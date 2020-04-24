Justice Department is Cracking Down on Coronavirus Bleach ‘Cures,’ No Matter What Trump Says

As even he was coming to accept that hydroxychloroquine is no game changer, President Trump has remained desperate for a miracle cure that will save not only countless lives, but his presidency.

Hey, he wondered aloud during Thursday’s press conference, what about the stuff that works on tabletops and door knobs—could it also work inside people? “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?”

If he was talking about bleach— though he later claimed it was a “sarcastic” joke —his comments are all the more ridiculous in light of Attorney General William Barr’s campaign against those seeking to cash in on the pandemic with fake remedies.