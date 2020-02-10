It Was China Who Stole the Data of 150 Million Americans by Hacking Equifax, Says the DOJ

‘DELIBERATE AND SWEEPING’

The Justice Department has indicted four members of the Chinese military for the massive 2017 hack.

Jamie Ross

Reporter

REUTERS

The Justice Department has indicted four members of the Chinese military in connection to a massive data breach that compromised the data of nearly 150 million Americans.

The credit report giant Equifax had its information compromised in a 2017 cyber security breach which gave hackers access to data including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses.

A nine-count indictment unveiled Monday accused the Chinese military of hacking into the company’s computer networks, maintaining unauthorized access to them, and stealing sensitive information.

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement. “This data has economic value, and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools.”

More to follow.