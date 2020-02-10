It Was China Who Stole the Data of 150 Million Americans by Hacking Equifax, Says the DOJ

The Justice Department has indicted four members of the Chinese military in connection to a massive data breach that compromised the data of nearly 150 million Americans.

The credit report giant Equifax had its information compromised in a 2017 cyber security breach which gave hackers access to data including Social Security numbers, birth dates, and addresses.

A nine-count indictment unveiled Monday accused the Chinese military of hacking into the company’s computer networks, maintaining unauthorized access to them, and stealing sensitive information.

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement. “This data has economic value, and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools.”

