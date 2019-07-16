Almost five years to the day after a New York City police officer strangled to death Eric Garner, whose last words “I can’t breathe” became a national rallying cry, the Justice Department will not prosecute his killer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Officials declined to charge NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo with violating Garner’s civil rights, announcing the decision one day before the statute of limitations runs out, the person said. Garner’s family said they were going to meet with federal prosecutors shortly before the decision was announced at 11 a.m.

On July 17, 2014, Garner was stopped by NYPD officers on a street corner in Staten Island for allegedly selling loose cigarettes against the law. A friend of Garner captured the encounter on video, showing Garner trying to pull away from surrounding officers before Pantaleo used a chokehold to try and subdue him. Pantaleo choked Garner uninterrupted for 15 seconds even after the two fell to the ground. Garner said “I can’t breathe” 11 times before he slipped out of consciousness.

It was not until after the officers noticed Garner was having trouble breathing that they called for an ambulance. In another video, paramedics were seen waiting several minutes before giving him oxygen. Garner died of a heart attack shortly after arriving at a hospital. The city’s medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, the result of a “lethal cascade of events” begun by Pantaleo’s chokehold.

Garner’s death galvanized the nascent Black Lives Matter movement, which demanded greater transparency and accountability from police for the deaths of black people. In New York, thousands of protesters occupied parks and highways with signs baring Garner’s image and slogans of the movement.

A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. A subsequent federal inquiry split the Obama Justice Department in two: FBI and DOJ officials in New York opposed bringing charges, while prosecutors with DOJ’s Civil Rights Division supported doing so. The split was so sharp that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch replaced New York agents investigating Pantaleo and ordered the inquiry to move forward. The investigation lingered on under the Trump administration.

In 2015, Garner’s family received $5.9 million from the city to settle a wrongful death claim. The 43-year-old was the father to six children, including a daughter who became an advocate and died in 2017.

Meanwhile, police found Pantaleo violated department policy that has prohibited chokeholds since 1993 and placed him on “restricted duty” where he receives full salary.

The officer faced an internal disciplinary hearing earlier this month. An administrative judge will recommend whether to sanction Pantaleo, from docking him pay to terminating him. The final decision will then be made by NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill.