You might look at the way some of these cops are going after nonviolent protesters, and think it’s a one-of-a-kind horror. Princeton Prof. Eddie Glaude has a different perspective: “I was looking at the aggression, I was looking at the contempt and the insult, and the first thing I thought was, ‘this is the way in which black communities are often policed.’”

Episode 13 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, is filled with hard truths.

Co-host Molly Jong-Fast asks if he’s got a message for white liberals in this moment. “It's not about white liberals giving black folks something,” he answers. “It's not about a kind of charitable gesture, right? Justice is not white folks’ possession to give to anyone.”

He continued: “I don't want folks to think about the question of racial justice as something that you want to do for folks. I want to think about it as really being about creating a more just world.”

Prof. Glaude also digs into the COVID crisis and how health care “has been overrun” with racial disparity.

Then, Molly talks about Antifa as the Trumpists’ new caravan. And Rick Wilson dishes on the “GOP cop cult,” and confronts some of the ugly bargains he cut in his past life as a Republican consultant.

“It’s one of the sins that we're all going to have to deal with in that party for a long time.”

