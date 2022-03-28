‘Justice League’ Gets No Applause at Oscars After Bizarre Fan Vote

The Oscars’ very first “Cheer-Worthy Moment” was awarded tonight, and, as to be expected, it was a complete train wreck (pun intended). ((Amy Schumer is hosting...remember?))

Hoping to encapsulate the last 100+ years of cinema history in five 10-second-long clips, the Oscars instead cropped together a bonkers fan selection of hazy Marvel films, Dreamgirls, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Ah, cinema!

Oscars fans were prompted to nominate their favorite moment in all of movie history via social media, invited to tweet up to 20 times a day to get their film up on the big screen. The Matrix and Dreamgirls got the fifth and fourth, but they (and the rest of all movies ever made) stood no chance against Marvel and DC’s tight grip on Hollywood.

In third place was the “Avengers Assemble” moment from Endgame, and second place went to Spider-Man: No Way Home for tossing Tobey Magiure, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland into one fight scene. Not enough men in spandex for you? Get ready for the winner.

The top “Cheer-Worthy Moment” went to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a major win for fans of the Snyderverse. These folks have likely been tweeting non-stop since the award was announced, especially since Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not eligible for the other social media award tonight, the “Fan Favorite” award.

The specific moment was when “Flash enters the speed force,” a moment in which Ezra Miller’s character, well, enters the speed force. This “cheer-worthy” moment didn’t even play in cinemas, though—Zack Snyder’s Justice League was only released on HBO Max in the middle of the pandemic last year. Cheering from home, perhaps? Nevertheless, the film has built up a fervent fanbase on social media, so it’s not a big surprise for it to win this social media-based award.

With these wins, according to the Oscars’ fans, the biggest cheer-worthy moments have taken place in just the past 23 years of filmmaking. Forget Star Wars! This award is a part of the broadcast’s strive to bring the fans into the show, with the Fan Favorite award also set to be announced later tonight. Apparently, singing the praises of superhero movies (they don’t already have enough?) is more important than announcing every award on the broadcast.

Either way, no one in the audience clapped. How dare you make Sir Anthony Hopkins sit through this complete nonsense!