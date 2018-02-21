Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Want You To Know They Are Serious

Sometimes, social media fairytales do happen, and this would be a marriage made in Instagram heaven.

Selena Gomez—the world’s most followed individual on Instagram with 133 million followers and rising—and Justin Bieber (not too shabby himself with 100 million fans) were photographed kissing, hugging and embracing and generally making no secret of their revived romance at his father’s wedding in the Caribbean this week, which has led to a rash of speculation that the two might be considering tying the knot themselves.

The intimate occasion, which featured just 30 invited guests, provided perhaps the most tangible evidence so far that the relationship is well and truly back on, via a set of photographs of the couple just published by TMZ and dailymail.com.

According to an earlier report on TMZ, Bieber did not make a toast at the ceremony which took place in the backyard of a villa and featured groomsmen (including Bieber) in pink shorts and matching dickie bows.

Bieber and Gomez have yet to talk publicly about their revived relationship; they first dated eight years ago, split in late 2012 and reunited last year after Gomez broke up with The Weeknd and had a life-changing kidney transplant necessitated by her lupus, and Bieber found God via the Hillsong church.

There has been much speculation over the years that they have periodically revived their relationship, although both have enjoyed a not unpopulated dance card of other partners in between times.

But the fresh pictures, which show the couple looking as close as ever, have triggered a renewed flurry of fresh and hopeful/wishful speculation from fans and gossip sites suggesting that they could soon think about formalising matters and tying the knot.

Hollywood Life, for example, this morning quotes a source as saying: “Justin has been thinking a lot about his future with Selena since they’ve been in Jamaica. Justin’s really inspired right now and that has not only sparked new music from Justin, but personal conversation with his loved ones as well. Justin and Selena have been having discussions about their future together and they can absolutely see a life where they are married and enjoying kids together.”

Whether or not this source truly represents the inner workings of Justin (23) and Selena's (25) minds, it is hard to escape the conclusion that whisking your girlfriend to your dad's wedding is as big as these statements get.

E! has details on the grand gesture, quoting a source who says that "Justin picked up Selena in a private jet, and they arrived first thing in the morning to Montego Bay.”

After the wedding the couple were spotted together on a public beach—and even made it into the background of a beachgoer’s selfie.