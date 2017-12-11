Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Mark Hamill #StandWithKeaton

Keaton Jones—a kid who described being bullied in a heartbreaking viral video—has a new best bud.

University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano met up with Keaton to offer his support this weekend.

Keaton's mom's powerful cellphone video of her tearful son describing how he has been bullied at middle school has put a human face on the scourge of schoolyard bullying, and prompted a wave of financial and emotional support from athletes, entertainers and the general public.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

The video, in which a sobbing Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose, tell him he has no friends and pour milk on him, has been seen over 20 million times and prompted the hashtag #standwithkeaton to go viral.

Actors Chris Evans and Mark Hamill and singers Justin Bieber and Katy Perry were among the celebrities who sent Keaton messages of support.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton said in the heartbreaking video. “What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

A crowdfunding page for Keaton’s future education has raised more than $29,000, while Keaton took to Twitter to thank those who have supported him.

According to a federal study released on Tuesday, one in every five middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school.