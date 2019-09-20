Justin Trudeau’s All Too Convenient Blackface Blackout

On Thursday afternoon, Justin Trudeau began an emergency press conference—his second in two days—by apologizing for having donned brown and blackface multiple times in the past. Then he opened the floor to questions from the media, only to repeatedly dodge a query about just how many times he had painted himself in the image of a black or brown person.

“I am wary of being definitive about this, because the recent pictures that came out, I had not remembered,” Trudeau finally admitted, leaving open the possibility that more offensive images might emerge. “[A]nd I think the question is, how could you not remember that? The fact is, I didn’t understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every single day.”

On the one hand, it is absolutely stunning and headline-worthy that Trudeau—the son of a Canadian prime minister now serving in that role himself—may have worn brown and blackface so often that he’s now iffy on how many times he did so. On the other, despite the media’s treatment of the entire Trudeau blackface controversy as a shocking betrayal of the Canadian prime minister’s pristine progressivism, it’s not particularly surprising that a white liberal did something racist (or, rather, enough racist things that he’s not sure he can remember them all).