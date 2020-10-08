Kamala Harris’ Debate Win: The Redemption of the American Woman Has Begun

How do we know Kamala Harris won the vice presidential debate? We know because the next morning, Donald Trump called into Fox Business’ Money Honey Maria Bartiromo and called Harris “this monster.” Trump’s rage made it clear that he was profoundly triggered by the shellacking she gave his shellack-haired lackey.

In the interview, which edged us closer to the 25th Amendment territory that is beginning to seem all-but-inevitable, Trump also called Harris a “communist” and said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster, she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’ Everything she said was a lie!”

Of course he did. She’s a strong woman, which this weak man can’t stand.