Kamala Harris Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shocked the 2020 campaign on Tuesday by announcing her departure from the race.

The senator informed her staff on a phone call, less than an hour after it was reported that the campaign canceled a big-money New York City fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today,” Harris said in a statement posted to Medium. “But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

The senator’s 2020 exit also comes amid a New York Times report on her campaign’s recent troubles as she failed to crack the top tier of candidates. “She has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions,” the Times wrote.

Following reports of her campaign’s end, the senator’s husband Douglas Emhoff posted a photograph of himself embracing Harris, captioned: “I’ve got you. As always.”

And the campaign’s organizing director Anatole Jenkins tweeted: “No regrets. So proud of every volunteer, every precinct captain, every organizer. So proud of @KamalaHarris. Our fight continues.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, appeared shocked by the news as he left an event. “She is a first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor. And I have mixed emotions about it because she is a really solid solid person and loaded with talent.”

This is a developing story...