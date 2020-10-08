Kamala Harris Just Schooled Mike Pence on Race in America

It’s clear that Kamala Harris came to Wednesday's debate with one major task at hand: To reiterate to the American people that her campaign ticket is the most prepared (and sane) to lead the country right now. Mission accomplished.

One moment stood out in a civil night that was a lot more tolerable than last week’s godawful presidential debate: When Harris schooled Pence on the topic of race and criminal justice in America.

"I don't believe so," Harris said, flatly, when asked by moderator Susan Page whether she believed justice was served in the case of Breonna Taylor, the unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. “This is the time for leadership on a tragic, tragic issue.”