Kamala Harris Slow Jams the News With Jimmy Fallon

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) became the latest politician to “slow jam the news” with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on Monday’s Tonight Show.

The 2020 candidate began by giving a condensed version of her case for the presidency after which The Roots’ Black Thought sang, “Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black.”

When Harris declared her intention to “get rid of fracking once and for all,” Fallon replied with, “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack. She took a good look at Mother Earth and decided she’s a MILF: Mother I’d Like to Fix.”

“When it comes to climate she’s a real frontrunner,” The Roots’ lead MC crooned. “She’s heatin’ up like it’s still Hot Girl Summer.”

“I like the way you work it, K. Higgity. But I gotta ask. Lately this country has been so divided, sleeping on opposite sides of the bed. Why do you think we can’t all just come together?”

“Well, it’s my opinion that we need a president who fights for the best of who we are and over the past three years, Donald Trump has done the exact opposite,” Harris replied.

“Hold up,” Fallon said. “So what you’re trying to say is that Trump’s the bad guy?” That question prompted a “duh” from the senator.

Later, Harris predicted that if she does get to debate Trump in the general election, she thinks “it’ll be a competitive face-off where either one of us could end up on top.” When Fallon asked, “Really?” she corrected herself: “No, I’d wipe the floor with him.”