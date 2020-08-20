Kamala Harris Just Revived the American Dream

As we commemorate 100 years of the 19th Amendment this week, many women of color and Black in women in particular didn’t feel much like celebrating. When this historic amendment was adopted and ratified by the state of Tennessee and became bedrock American law in 1920, Jim Crow segregation was raging in the south. Black men still faced odious and racially discriminatory laws, literacy tests and poll taxes that denied them what had supposedly been granted by the 15th Amendment 50 years earlier: The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.

It was clear that the women’s vote wasn’t going to extend to Black women in the South. But history has a way of correcting itself when people remain vigilant, and no group in America has remained more politically and socially vigilant than Black women. Kamala Harris — the only Black woman in the United States Senate and just the second to ever serve there — made that point ever so clear as she accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president Wednesday evening and gave America a taste of what we have been missing by relegating Black women until now to second-place status:

She began by talking about the 19th Amendment, and the Black women who, after its passage went on “without fanfare or recognition… organized and marched and fought not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table. These women worked to make democracy and opportunity real in the lives of all of us that followed.”