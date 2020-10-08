Kamala Keeps It Cool as Mediocre White Guy Mansplains

I got a tension headache from watching the vice presidential debate.

I recognized the source instantly, because it felt exactly like the throbbing pain I’ve felt every time I’ve had a man shout me down, cut me off and interrupt me during what’s supposed to be a public conversation. And I honestly cannot imagine that millions of women didn’t also instantly recognize the same feeling after watching Mike Pence’s performance on the debate stage.

People spend a lot of time emphasizing the supposed odd-couple pairing of Vice President Pence and the president—contrasting the corrupt evangelicism of the former with the corrupt hedonism of the latter—but what quickly became clear over the course of the only 2020 vice presidential debate is that Pence, like Donald Trump, thinks the rules don’t apply to him. If this debate proved anything, it’s that the two powerful white guys on the current GOP ticket believe they’re the only voices that matter.