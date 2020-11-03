Kamala’s Marxist Tweet Was an Awfully Weird Closing Message

I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue. Donald Trump’s idea of finishing on a high note involves fantasizing about beating up Joe Biden and pandering to a mob telling him to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s closing act involved talk of closing down the oil industry, followed by a paean to socialism tweeted by his running mate.

In case you missed it, Harris sent out a cartoon video that ends with her saying, “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.” The camera then pans to the words, “Biden-Harris, 2020.” We all end up at the same place? That’s Commie talk! Besides that, it’s politically tone-deaf. This tweet couldn’t wait 48 hours?

Most Americans, it’s safe to say, believe in equality of opportunity. What we don’t believe in is equality of outcome. To be sure, there are systemic impediments that need to be addressed to ensure equality of opportunity. But we can’t (and shouldn’t) guarantee “we all end up at the same place.”