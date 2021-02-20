She Left Her Baby with a Friend for Valentine’s Day. He Did Not Survive.

SEATTLE—Kamaria Weston woke up Wednesday morning at about 10 a.m. to a phone call from her cousin, who said she heard that a baby had been found dead in the city in which her son was staying.

Weston was in California visiting her boyfriend for Valentine’s Day and had left her two-month-old, Jazon, with her friend at an apartment in Redmond, Washington—15 miles east of Seattle—for the week.

The 17-year-old mom told The Daily Beast that she immediately feared the worst and started calling her friend and her friend’s boyfriend, but couldn’t get through. Weston said she then called the Redmond Police Department and requested they check on her son.