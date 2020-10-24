Kansas Man Snatched Daughters From Home Where Boys Were Found Dead: Cops

Kansas police are hunting for a man they say abducted his two young daughters from a home where two boys were found dead.

Donny Jackson, 40, is believed to be driving a black Honda accord, according to an Amber Alert that was issued Saturday. It’s not known what direction he was traveling.

Authorities said that shortly after 1 p.m., they received a call from a home in Leavenworth, and deputies found the dead boys and 7-year-old Nora and 3-year-old Aven missing.

The relationship between the boys and the girls is not known, but Jackson’s Facebook page contains photos of two brothers posing for first day of school photos.

His account is also full of postings denying the usefulness of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, religious aphorisms, conspiracy theories, and cryptic comments.

“When you have to lie to the mother’s body to carry your seed, do not expect the abomination to succeed,” one Sept. 10 comment read.

“Why do they call it the bible belt?” he wrote on Aug. 31. “Disciplinary action requires a belt occasionally.”