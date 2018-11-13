Kanye: My New Album Still Isn’t Ready

Nothing seems to be straightforward in the life of Ye right now.

After his extraordinary sit-down meeting with Donald Trump—in which he proposed the president fly in a hydrogen-fueled iPlane and simulated a trap door on the desk of the Oval Office—Ye has been hit with multiple setbacks, including the realization that maybe Trump wasn’t his guy after all.

Kanye's latest blip is the announcement that his new album, provisionally-entitled Yandhi, which was already pushed back from a September release, is still not ready and will not hit its November 23 release either.

Perhaps tired of making himself hostage to dates, in a new tweet announcing the delay, Ye did not give any indication of when the new album will finally land.

Kanye sent the tweet after a headline performance as part of the Kids See Ghosts outfit with Kid Cudi at Tyler the Creator’s ‘carnival’ Camp Flog Gnaw, in the Dodger’s stadium.

Yandhi was slated to be Kanye’s third album this year, following the solo record ye and his short collaborative LP with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts on which last night's show was based.

Kanye’s last singles were “XTCY” and “I Love It” with Lil Pump which were met with mixed reviews. However it seems the dizzying pace of release activity is too much even for Ye to sustain.

Meanwhile, reports are circulating that Kanye and Kim shelled out for a team of private firefighters to protect their home, in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, from the devastating wildfires that are sweeping California.

Neighbors are said to be relieved that firebreak trenches dug to protect the $60m home appear to have prevented the lethal blazes reaching their properties as well.