Kanye West Cancels Post-Election Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Kanye West has pulled out of a planned appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live scheduled for the night after what ended up being an especially poor showing in the presidential election.

During Monday’s episode, Jimmy Kimmel simultaneously announced that West would be his guest on Wednesday night and that he would not be appearing.

“On Wednesday, the day after the election, we’ll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West will be with us,” Kimmel told viewers, before turning to look off screen. “Oh he canceled? OK, Kanye West has canceled moments ago.”

“So he will not be here, but I’ll be here. Can I cancel too?” the host added, laughing as he joked, “We’ll try to get one of the other presidents to come in.”

At the time, it was unclear whether Kimmel was being serious or not, but by Wednesday afternoon, West had been replaced on the show’s schedule with both Kerry Washington and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The two men have something of a contentious history, with West lashing out at Kimmel in 2013 for using two small children to recreate a bizarre interview the rapper did with BBC Radio 1’s Zane Lowe. “JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS,” West tweeted, adding later, “SHOULD I DO A SPOOF ABOUT YOUR FACE OR YOU FUCKING BEN AFFLECK…#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!”

Most recently, Kimmel famously left West speechless during a 2018 interview when ihe brought up his guest’s 2005 comments about then President George W. Bush just after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

“I mean, you so famously and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,’” Kimmel noted at the time. “It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” West set silently with his arms crossed for several seconds before the host decided to let him off the hook by throwing to commercial.

The following week, Kimmel told The Daily Beast that he felt West’s silence “answered the question” about Trump. “I think he doesn’t feel the same type of pressure that most people feel in a situation like that,” he explained. “And I think it’s a question that I hope he will answer eventually.”

Shortly after that, West sort of answered Kimmel’s question when he told a radio interviewer, “I feel that [Trump] cares about the way Black people feel about him, and he would like for Black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the Black community.”

Wednesday night would have been another opportunity for Kimmel to see how West is feeling about Trump now.