Following his performance of “Ghost Town” during the 44th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Kanye West, sporting a red Make America Great Again hat in support of President Donald Trump, went on one of his typical rants.

The bizarre lecture occurred off-air, after his performance, where he was joined by Kid Cudi and 070 Shake, was cut for time—but comedian Chris Rock, who was in the audience at Studio 8H in New York City, was able to capture part of it on his Instagram.

In the clips, West, with the entire cast of SNL standing behind him onstage—many of whom rolling their eyes—delivered a rambling talk that began with him singing, “I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ in side right now…”

“The blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” he continued. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

In the background of the video, Rock can be heard laughing and uttering the words “oh my god,” while others in the crowd audibly booed and yelled.

West, an ardent Trump supporter, was a last-minute SNL replacement for Ariana Grande. Earlier in the evening, he performed his track “I Love It” alongside Lil Pump dressed in a decidedly more kid-friendly costume: a Perrier bottle.