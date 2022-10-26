Kanye West showed up at Skechers headquarters unannounced and uninvited Wednesday, just a day after Adidas and Gap cut ties with him for his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants.

A source told TMZ that the rapper was escorted out of the shoe company’s California headquarters “after a brief conversation.”

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

West’s unscheduled drop-in on Skechers came a day after Gap and Foot Locker cut ties with him, pulling his Yeezy products from their shelves. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” Gap said in a statement.

Foot Locker said: “We will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites,” according to Billboard.

The moves follows an earlier statement on Tuesday by Adidas, terminating its partnership with West in “immediate effect.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous,” the sportswear company said, “and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The 45-year-old musician has also lost deals with Balenciaga, Vogue and talent agency CAA, as well as having a documentary by MRC scrapped in the wake of his hateful rhetoric, which he took to social media to spew earlier this month.

After being restricted from Instagram for antisemitism, West moved to Twitter to rail about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

When asked about his Oct. 9 comments by British television host Piers Morgan if he was “sorry” for what he’d written, West stood by his remarks, replying with a smile, “No! Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Absolutely not.”