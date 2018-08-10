Kardashians Party For Kylie's 21st

She had a baby in February, is close to becoming the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and launched a new make-up line this week, so there was plenty for Kylie Jenner to celebrate as she turned 21 yesterday, with a peak-Kardashian party at celebrity favorite Craig’s restaurant in L.A.

The birthday girl wore a magenta dress with a cut out detail revealing a flash of a perfectly toned stomach, and had even died her hair platinum and added a hair extension for the occasion.

Her new look came as a surprise, as just hours earlier she had posted pictures of herself with black hair snuggling her baby Stormi.

She later changed into a sequined body suit for an after party at another venue, Delilah's, where, just in case you hadn’t got the memo, a massive Kardashian family mural had been created for the occasion.

The guests included, unsurprisingly, her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, but there were surprises in store when Kylie’s father, Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner made an appearance, despite having fallen out with several family members.

In the worst fashion faux pas of the night, Cait was carrying the same Gucci bag as ex wife Kris.

Even more surprising was the arrival of Scott Disick, 35, the ex of Kourtney (who this week split with her boxer/model boyfriend Younes Bendjima).

He pitched up at the birthday bash without his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie—and Khloe later posted a photo of Kourtney and Scott sitting together with the caption, 'A girl can dream'.