THE ONLY EXCEPTION Karoline Leavitt Busted as Hypocrite by Taking Fox News Perk Do as she says—not what she does. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Karoline Leavitt is a fierce critic of working from home—unless, of course, it works for her.

Donald Trump’s former firebrand press secretary is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced Monday, after the Rupert Murdoch-owned company agreed to build a studio in her New Hampshire home, the Washington Post reported.

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Leavitt’s new work-from-home gig stands in stark contrast to her previous position on working remotely, which she articulated in an aggressive interview on Good Morning America in January 2025, after her then-boss mandated that federal workers return to the office.

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“Employees are more productive and more efficient when they are working in an in-office environment, and that’s what this administration expects,” Leavitt told host Michael Strahan at the time.

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In a statement, Leavitt, who earned an annual salary of $195,200 as White House press secretary, promised to bring “the unique perspective and candor that defined my tenure with the Trump administration” to her new role, which starts on November 1.

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Her new gig comes as Trump’s list of gripes with the network grows longer. On Sunday, he raged about the usually sycophantic network’s decision to ignore his Ohio rally.

“Sad to see that Fox & Friends (Sunday) is not covering our packed house and incredibly enthusiastic (beyond!) Rally that took place in Ohio last night, or the ones in Alabama, Texas, or Oklahoma over the past two days,” Trump began.

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“It’s the old undercurrent at Fox News!” Trump fumed. “Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’”

Leavitt stepped down in August to spend more time with her family, including her newborn daughter, Vivian, departing D.C. earlier this month for her home state of New Hampshire. When she left the White House, she said that “being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least.”

“I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party,” she added.

But nowadays, she appears to have ample free time, including time to craft a book proposal, which Page Six reported is being reviewed by several book publishers.

Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in history. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Leavitt, the youngest press secretary in White House history, left Pennsylvania Avenue despite the president’s protests. Rumors suggest the 80-year-old president’s incessant phone calls to Leavitt while she was on maternity leave influenced her decision to step down. Her post remains unfilled.

She also returned to her previous role at the political action committee MAGA Inc.

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