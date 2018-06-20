Kate and William's Baby Prince Louis to Be Christened, Date Announced

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new baby, Prince Louis, will be christened on Monday 9 July in London, it was announced Wednesday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, fresh from marrying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will officiate at the ceremony, Kensington Palace said.

Attention has immediately turned to likely godparents, with some speculation that either Harry or Meghan might be asked to perform the role.

MSN previously quoted an anonymous "trusted palace source" as saying that Kate was considering naming Markle as a godmother, saying: "They've already formed a strong sisterly bond, and it's Kate's way of showing how close they've become."

As with their previous children, it's likely that the names of the godparents won’t be released until after the christening in an effort to protect their privacy.

Prince George has seven godparents, and Princess Charlotte has five godparents, but there is no upper or lower limit on the number of godparents a child can have, and family members can also be godparents.

The christening will likely be the first time that the new five-piece Cambridge family will appear together, just as they first appeared as a foursome at the christening of Princess Charlotte who was christened on July 5, 2015.

Prince Louis has not been seen in public since his April 23 birth.

Harry and Meghan will head to Dublin for a royal tour the day after the ceremony.