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Actress Shares Alarming Message After Opening Up About PTSD Struggle

She previously opened up about her mental health struggles following the death of her mother last year.

Kate Beckinsale attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes, FilmMagic

By Lauren Hartley

Kate Beckinsale shared deeply concerning posts on social media Sunday morning, weeks after she opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. “congratulations you won i give up,” the 53-year-old Pearl Harbor actress posted to her Instagram story, with a photo of a street and a rainbow. The British star then posted a black square with the caption “bye”. She has since deleted all of her Instagram posts. Her bio on the platform is a link to a 2020 BBC story about Caroline Flack’s suicide, with the headline: “Caroline Flack death: Will people now ‘be kind’ in the media and online?” Earlier this month, Beckinsale revealed her battle with PTSD, saying it can be “like hell” and people should be “kinder and gentler” to others, noting that the mental illness is “invisible”. She told fans that PTSD victims “are the loneliest people” who “continue to try and put one foot in front of the other.” The Underworld star has also been candid about the difficulties of losing her mother to cancer in July 2025.

Read it at Page Six

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