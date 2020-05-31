Kate Middleton and Prince William Launch Legal Action Against ‘Tatler’ Over Meghan Feud Story

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Kate and William launch magazine legal action

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking legal action against Tatler magazine, which is a fixture in the homes of British landowners, after it published an article which claimed that Kate blamed Meghan for ruining her family’s life by deserting the royal firm, the Mail on Sunday reports.