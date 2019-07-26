Kate Middleton Firmly Denies Surgeon’s Claim She Used ‘Baby Botox’ After Third Child

Kensington Palace issued a rare public denial after a top plastic surgeon claimed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, used a touch of Botox after her third child, Prince Louis, was born last year.

In a since-deleted Instagram post to his 48.6K followers, Dr. Munir Somji, who runs the face-fixing Dr. Medi Spa Clinic in London, suggested that Kate used so-called “baby Botox” which is essentially a variance of the often-face petrifying youth elixir that makes results look more natural.

Somji offered side-by-side shots of the 37-year-old royal as proof, with the caption, “Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox.” The “before” image shows a tired looking mother of three with pronounced wrinkles. The “after” shot predictably shows a more radiant princess.

“Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead,” Somji, who has won awards for his aesthetic acumen, charged. “But also note the depression of the medial brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow.”

The palace wasted no time denying the doctor’s claims, emphasizing to several British outlets that the use of the word “our” when describing Kate wrongly implied that perhaps the duchess was a customer. The New York Post’s Page Six quotes a palace spokesman calling the claims “categorically not true,” adding, “in addition, the Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”

Page Six put the denials to Somji’s clinic, which, not surprisingly, offers baby Botox treatments. “We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not,” Sammy Curry, the clinic’s marketing manager told Page Six. “We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us.”

Curry added that Somji singled out the Duchess of Cambridge because he “thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself.”

“He just wanted to show the transformation that it can create and obviously how it can be used for subtle results and how it’s really good for anti-aging.”

Earlier this year Kate’s personal make-up artist Arabella Preston suggested that the duchess’s natural beauty is augmented only by German-made Biotulin gel, an all-natural anti-aging product based on the properties of the Acmella oleracea plant.

Or maybe, now that Prince Louis is getting older, she is getting a full night of sleep, which can do wonders for any mother of three, royal or not.