Kate Middleton May Give Evidence in Meghan Bullying Inquiry, as Royals Retaliate Before Oprah Interview

‘TIN HATS ON’

Before Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, palace aides make a raft of fresh allegations against the couple in U.K. newspapers, deny racism—and reveal how scared the palace is.

Well, for royal fans—and even if you think this particular soap opera is utter nonsense—the big day is finally here. The only things you need are a TV, endless snacks, and your drinks of choice.

Finally, at 8pm ET on CBS after all the teasing trailers and a war of accusations of increasing intensity, Meghan Markle speaks to Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry is providing some kind of meaningful cameo. The couple will tell whatever their truth is when it comes to their departure from the royal family and their new life in California, the explosiveness quotient in terms of fresh accusations and allegations as yet unknown.