Kate Middleton Offers Meghan Markle Tea and Sympathy Over Her Dad

Kate Middleton has been offering tea and sympathy to Meghan Markle as the newest member of the royal family struggles with her father’s attempts to shame and embarrass his daughter in a series of media interviews.

According to a report by Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge has been “a pillar of support” for Markle as she struggles with her father’s outbursts—which now appear to be taking place on a weekly basis—inviting her to tea and talking with her by phone at least once a week.

Nicholl quotes a source as saying Markle is “at her wit’s end.”

“Kate’s well aware of what Meghan is going through,” the source explained. “Her family has been dragged through the tabloids and she knows it’s not nice. Kate’s made a real effort to be kind to Meghan and to include her.”

“They speak on the phone and Kate makes a point of inviting Meghan over,” the source added. “I’d say they try to see each other once a week, sometimes with Harry, sometimes Meghan goes on her own. Kate’s really busy juggling three kids; she has a lot on her plate and she has her own friendship group, but she has made an effort with Meghan. She’s been very sympathetic to what’s been going on with Meghan and her dad.”

The Duchess of Sussex cut off communications wth her father, Thomas Markle, after he betrayed her in a series of newspaper interviews.

In the most recent, he declared: “Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died. Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”