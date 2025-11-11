Kate Middleton Pairs Elegant Hairstyle With Solemn Attire for Armistice Day

Kate Middleton represented the royal family at an Armistice Day event, wearing her long brown hair in an elegant side bun to complement her solemn outfit.
For the Service of Remembrance, which was held at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire, England, on Tuesday, November 11, the Princess of Wales chose an all-black tailored dress. She wore her hair in a low, braided style, pinned on the left side of her face and tucked under a wide-brimmed hat accented with a bow.
The 43-year-old royal accessorized with red gemstone earrings to complement her otherwise-all-black outfit. The earrings matched the two red poppies pinned on her coat, symbolizing remembrance and support for the Armed Forces.
For her makeup, Kate kept the overall look simple, opting for a plum smoky eye with a slight wing and a subtle coral lip color.
People Magazine reports that this was the mother-of-three’s debut at this specific event held at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial, which blood members of the royal family typically attend.
At other Armistice Day events in the past, Kate has worn her hair flowing with a deep side part in 2024, a chignon-and-headband look in 2018, and a curled-under faux bob in 2017.
Her outfits, however, have been more consistent, with Kate sporting a sophisticated, occasion-appropriate look in a solid color—save for a commemorative poppy pin—each year.
Since 1919, Armistice Day has been observed annually on November 11 to honor those who served and died in World War I, with the original date commemorating the armistice signed in 1918 by the Allied forces and Germany. In the United States, Veterans’ Day is observed on November 11, honoring all who have served in the military.