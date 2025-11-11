Kate Middleton Pairs Elegant Hairstyle With Solemn Attire for Armistice Day

Kate Middleton represented the royal family at an Armistice Day event, wearing her long brown hair in an elegant side bun to complement her solemn outfit.

Kate Middleton honors a veteran at the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on November 11, 2025. WPA Pool/Getty Images

For the Service of Remembrance, which was held at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire, England, on Tuesday, November 11, the Princess of Wales chose an all-black tailored dress. She wore her hair in a low, braided style, pinned on the left side of her face and tucked under a wide-brimmed hat accented with a bow.

The 43-year-old royal accessorized with red gemstone earrings to complement her otherwise-all-black outfit. The earrings matched the two red poppies pinned on her coat, symbolizing remembrance and support for the Armed Forces.

Kate Middleton at the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on November 11, 2025. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For her makeup, Kate kept the overall look simple, opting for a plum smoky eye with a slight wing and a subtle coral lip color.

Kate chose a tailored, military-inspired dress for the occasion. WPA Pool/Getty Images

People Magazine reports that this was the mother-of-three’s debut at this specific event held at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial, which blood members of the royal family typically attend.

The royal wore a black birdcage veil and red poppy pin to honor the somber occasion. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

At other Armistice Day events in the past, Kate has worn her hair flowing with a deep side part in 2024, a chignon-and-headband look in 2018, and a curled-under faux bob in 2017.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attends the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on November 9, 2024. CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William with Princess Kate at the Centenary of the Armistice Service event at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Her outfits, however, have been more consistent, with Kate sporting a sophisticated, occasion-appropriate look in a solid color—save for a commemorative poppy pin—each year.

Kate attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service on November 12, 2017. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images