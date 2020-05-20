Kate Middleton Posts Throwback Picture To Mark Cancelled Chelsea Flower Show

It is usually one of the highlights of the royal summer, and one that Kate Middleton has traditionally been enthusiastic to get involved in.

Of course, this year, London’s famous Chelsea Flower Show has had little option but to migrate online, but that doesn’t mean Kate can’t find a way to show her support, posting a picture Wednesday morning of herself helping gardeners plant the RHS Back To Nature garden last year, which she helped co-design.

In the photograph, shared by Kate’s Kensington Royal social media accounts, Kate, 38, can be seen in hands-dirty mode, perched atop a pile of rocks and wearing a casual green shirt and jeans, her hair pulled back in a bun, as she helped build the showpiece garden.

This is the first year in its history that the horticultural show, which started in 1913, has not taken place (in the physical world at least).

The show has impeccable royal pedigree having been first visited by Queen Mary in 1916.

Kate’s 2019 garden was a child-friendly interpretation of a forest garden and featured a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

The show is organized by the Royal Horticultural Society, of which the queen is patron.

Ahead of the show’s virtual week, Her Majesty penned a letter to the RHS to send her best wishes to all those associated with the society.

She wrote: “My family and I have always enjoyed visiting the show, and I know that your members and supporters will be disappointed that they are unable to attend in person this year.

“I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular pastime in the United Kingdom.”