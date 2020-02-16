Kate Middleton: How I Struggle With ‘Mom Guilt,’ and Other Royal Parenting Pressures

‘Slightly Terrifying’

Plus, Harry and Meghan are photographed at a Canadian airport after returning from Stanford meeting, the mystery of their staffing plans, and Prince Andrew faces another scandal.

‘There were all sorts of mixed emotions’

Kate Middleton definitively stakes her claim to the territory marked “Childhood” today, with a 34-minute podcast on the Happy Mum Happy Baby blog, conducted by writer Giovanna Fletcher, and recorded at a nursery in south London as part of her work on early years childhood development.