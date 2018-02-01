Kate Middleton’s Scandinavian Fashion Disasters

Kate Middleton has been urged by commentators to ditch the fashion label Erdem after two polarizing outings in which she was wearing the brand during the royal tour of Sweden and Norway.

Last night at an official dinner, Kate wore a bizarre blue-velvet gown with an oversize oriental floral motif that was slammed by the fashion press.

She wore a long yellow gown by the brand the previous night to a dinner at the residence of the British ambassador in Sweden.

Neither went down particularly well with the journalists assigned to cover the royal beat.

The website What Kate Wore, which assiduously tracks the duchess’ fashion choices, said the yellow, silk satin dress with a tiered skirt was called Stephanie style and was from the 2017 collection, in a distinctive print called Winterbourne.

The yellow dress originally retailed at Erdem for $2,595.

The website What Kate Wore wrote: “There has been speculation on social media that the dress shows better in person than it shoots. As with many Erdem designs, there is an awful lot going on. While it isn’t a design I am fond of, kudos to Kate for being true to her own choices and picking a piece in a bold look that she probably knew would be criticized.”

The website appealed to commentators to be “respectful”; however, most disliked the dress, with one writing: “The dress is pretty much hideous. It might have made a wonderful sofa.”