Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding, Just Hours After Much Hyped Wedding-Themed Video Dropped

Don’t say you already got a hat.

It seems like just yesterday that Katy Perry posted a wedding-themed video to announce her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom’s child (oh, hang on, it was yesterday) but now she has reportedly canceled the proposed summer wedding in Japan.

However the abandonment of nuptials is not—fans of true love will be relieved to hear—being attributed to any freelance paddle-boarding by Orlando, but rather the fact that the country is battling a worsening spread of the coronavirus.

It does seem rather unfortunate timing, however, given that just yesterday Perry released her somewhat mournful why-won’t-you-marry-me song, "Never Worn White," which featured a sequence in which she was seated in the midst of a giant wedding bouquet, camouflaged by a headpiece of roses and hydrangeas.

People, however, reports that the rapid spread of the viral disease has encouraged the couple to postpone their big day.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” says a source close to the couple. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Perry revealed her pregnancy on Thursday with the music video for her new track, which ended with a long shot of her caressing her baby bump.

In an Instagram Live chat afterwards, Perry said: “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Bloom, 43, proposed to Perry, 35, on Valentine’s Day 2019 during a helicopter ride. He has one son, Flynn, 9, from his marriage to his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry recently told Stellar Magazine about wedding planning. “It’s not about the party. It’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”