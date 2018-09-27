Kavanaugh Hearing With Christine Blasey Ford Is Happening. Here’s How to Watch.

The Senate hearings to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will continue Thursday morning, but with a headline-grabbing twist: the woman who first accused the jurist of sexual misconduct will publicly testify.

Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist from California, accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a house party three decades ago, when he was a student at Georgetown Prep.

Days later, a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party. And on Wednesday, another accuser, Julie Swetnick submitted a sworn statement accusing Kavanaugh of having been present during her “gang rape” at a party in 1982.

Kavanaugh has denied all of the claims, calling the latest one “from The Twilight Zone.” Both he and Ford will testify on the matter Thursday.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The hearings will likely be carried across all major cable-news networks, as well as their online and streaming counterparts. But the surest way to view the Senate Judiciary Committee’s proceedings online will be via C-SPAN’s free live-stream, available online here.